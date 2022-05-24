Tech Mantra: How Geocoding has revolutionised the business landscape

Imagine a Thursday afternoon lunch at work with a long weekend ahead of you. You make an impromptu plan with your friends for a getaway. Now picture having to do this without the relevant apps on your phone - exploring places to stay, booking tickets, hiring a cab, ordering snacks et al from your preferred hyper-local delivery player or just queuing up at an ATM. Sounds unthinkable? Well, that is where the power of Location Intelligence comes into play! Whether...