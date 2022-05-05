Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.

Cracking down on "spam bots" is one of Elon Musk's top concerns for Twitter, following his $44 billion proposed purchase of the social media company. However, getting rid of spam bots will not be simple. Although Musk, the world's richest man, has made a number of promises, ranging from ensuring free speech to reducing spam bots, it's unclear how this will be done. Spambots refer to automated accounts that imitate the activities of humans on the site but are programmed...