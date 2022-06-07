HomeNewsOpinion

Tech Mantra: AI is a boon for the OTT industry. This is how

To visualize the content structure and group scene, AI solutions automatically assign labels to each scene analyzed. This depth of well-arranged metadata can be utilized in several key OTT workflows making content discoverability and recommendation better 

Technologies like AI(Artifical Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) can help OTT businesses stay ahead of the competition. (Representative Image)
Meghna Krishna If the previous decade was defined by movie theatres and cinema outlets, this decade belongs to the Over–the–top media (OTT) platforms. OTT platforms are gaining traction faster than ever before. The level of competition between various OTT platforms has skyrocketed since 2019 and continues to rise. Technologies like AI(Artifical Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) can help OTT businesses stay ahead of the competition. The global OTT market size was valued at $121.61 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach...

