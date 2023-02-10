HomeNewsOpinion

The great chatbot race: Tech biggies battle it out for supremacy

Subir Roy   •

The vision before OpenAI is to make it possible for people with no coding experience to build everything from websites to video games simply by describing what they wish to do to the chatbot in plain English and then be guided into doing the job 

McAfee claims to have surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries to discover how AI and the internet are changing love and relationships.
Big tech players, instead of seeking to take on the rest of the digital world, are engaged in serious battle with fellow big tech players. Alphabet, which owns Google, is engaged in battle with Microsoft in an emerging area of technology. It is launching its own chatbot Bard which will be artificial intelligence driven. Simultaneously Microsoft is revamping its Bing search engine with artificial intelligence and thereby launching its own intelligent chatbot. This is to overcome its poor share of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers