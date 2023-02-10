Tech CEOs will pay a harsh price for these job cuts

It’s hard to feel sorry for Silicon Valley tech workers. From high salaries and generous stock options to nap pods and unlimited time off, they’re among the most privileged class of employees in the world. Conversely, there’s no denying that these pampered staffers engineered a technology revolution that’s brought untold economic and social value to the entire planet.

Yet there is a category of people who may lament the coldhearted approach to workforce cuts that have torn through the sector over the past few months: The CEOs who fired them.

Almost 100,000 positions have been eliminated this year alone, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks the data. At some point in the next few years, those job vacancies will return. We’re on the cusp of an artificial intelligence boom, network speeds continue to get faster, cars will be driving themselves, and there’ll be more data collected and stored than big tech will know what to do with. Recruiters and hiring managers will be begging those same staff to return.

For the better part of two decades, the FANGs — Facebook, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Google — epitomised success for a young engineer or a career-climbing manager. Add in Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc — let’s call them the MAFANGs — and you have $7.3 trillion of market capitalisation, even after a 25 percent plunge in major stock indexes. More importantly, though, they are among the most valuable names an employee can put on their resume.

Tim Culpan is a technology columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. Based in Taipei, he writes about Asian and global businesses and trends. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication