TCS – Should you buy after the better Q2 FY23 show?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Better-than-expected quarter from TCS Revenue performance healthy in constant currency Margin improves, outlook good Deal flow okay, not seen change in technology spending so far Supply-side challenges waning Outlook uncertain in the near term, especially in Europe Stock underperformed, no valuation froth, add on rainy days Amid widespread concern about the IT services industry in the midst of the macro turmoil impacting the western markets, the relatively strong show from TCS (CMP: Rs 3,118 Market Cap: Rs 11,41,093 crore) comes as a surprise. This could probably...