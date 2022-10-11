English
    TCS – Should you buy after the better Q2 FY23 show?

    Near-term macro uncertainty could impact technology spending thereby affecting the fortunes of TCS, but the long-term story remains intact

    Madhuchanda Dey
    October 11, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    TCS – Should you buy after the better Q2 FY23 show?

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Better-than-expected quarter from TCS Revenue performance healthy in constant currency Margin improves, outlook good Deal flow okay, not seen change in technology spending so far Supply-side challenges waning Outlook uncertain in the near term, especially in Europe Stock underperformed, no valuation froth, add on rainy days Amid widespread concern about the IT services industry in the midst of the macro turmoil impacting the western markets, the relatively strong show from TCS (CMP: Rs 3,118 Market Cap: Rs 11,41,093 crore) comes as a surprise.

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers