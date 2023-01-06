Tata Power: Arguments at CERC show long term solution for Mundra plant remains elusive

Highlights Latest CERC order pertains to electricity sales during energy crunch in 2022 Govt directed imported coal power plants to operate at full capacity. Tata Power allowed to recoup fuel costs during the period In the absence of Section 11 directive Tata Power continues to confront inflexible power sale contracts at its Mundra plant In arguments at CERC, only two of the five states acknowledged discussions to amend terms of the original tariff agreements Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana stuck to 2007 contract terms and questioned the need to...