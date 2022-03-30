Tata Consumer Products-Tata Coffee: Simpler but stronger decoction in the making

Representative image

The country’s Northern and Southern regions are united by their love for a hot cuppa but diverge when it comes to the beverage itself, tea or coffee. Tata Consumer Products did give its shareholders exposure to both businesses, although coffee was through a listed subsidiary Tata Coffee, in which it held a 57.5 percent stake. But a proposed restructuring will see Tata Coffee’s businesses get integrated into Tata Consumer Products, giving shareholders all of its revenues and cash flows. The...