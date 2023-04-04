 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamil Nadu Custodial Tortures: Why no FIR yet against IPS officer Balveer Singh?

V Suresh
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

FIRs are routinely, and speedily, lodged for relatively minor offences and even non-offences. In contrast, the justice delivery system is taking its own sweet time against an IPS officer accused of several instances of brutal custodial torture, despite multiple Supreme Court judgments

What is most abominable is that custodial torture has been normalised and legitimised as necessary evil, only when extreme consequences – death in custody or severe maiming – occurs does the State feel compelled to respond.

A pair of white gloves, cutting pliers, gravel stones and a lathi – these were reportedly part of the standard torture gear of Balveer Singh, IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram Sub-Division in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli District. An alumnus of IIT-Bombay and belonging to the 2020 batch of the IPS, this officer has been accused of routinely torturing suspects at police stations in his sub-division such as Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Vikramasinghapuram.

The “interrogation” allegedly involved pulling out their teeth using pliers, causing internal injuries by stuffing their mouths with gravel stones and hitting them hard on their cheeks and head. Worst of all is the allegation that he crushed the testicles of a few suspects, including a youth who married only a few months ago.

A System In Cahoots

Of course, local police officials were accomplices, armed with the justification that third degree torture is the only way to ensure a crime-free society. Widespread media coverage forced the government to order an inquiry by Mohammed Shabbir Alam, IAS, Cheranmahadevi Sub Divisional Magistrate-cum-Sub Collector.