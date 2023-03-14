HomeNewsOpinion

SVB crisis stirs up memories of 2008 – What should investors do?

Ananya Roy   •

Regulators have stepped up to the plate quite promptly this time around. This is expected to hopefully arrest the situation before it snowballs into something bigger and scarier 

The fate of SVB’s loan-book is also up in the air. Startups too are not out of the woods yet
Highlights Despite the Fed and the US Treasury stepping in, some markets continued their selloff The government’s rescue package protects the depositors of SVB, but the shareholders and debt-holders will have to take a hit on their books The Dow Jones US Banks Index fell sharply on Monday The markets seem to think the Fed will pause rate hikes - the dollar has weakened and bond yields have come down Widening spreads against Indian yields can be expected to make Indian assets more attractive...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers