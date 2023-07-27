Sustained price hikes to aid profit margins of pharma companies

Pharmaceutical companies continue to wield pricing power in India despite the moderation in input cost pressures. At 5 percent, price hikes are the biggest contributor of the India pharma market's (IPM) growth in the June 2023 quarter, points out information services provider Pharmasofttech AWACS. While new products contributed 2.9 percent to market growth, volumes dropped 4.3 percent resulting in a net IPM expansion of 3.6 percent in the June quarter. As the accompanying chart illustrates, price hikes have been a...