Surf Excel: Lalitaji has finally delivered the goods

Archna Shukla
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

It isn’t only the consumer at the top of the consumption pyramid who buys Surf; those in the middle, too, are using it to wash their dirty linen. And this is what makes the $1 billion sales milestone in Surf’s journey a landmark in the consumption story of an average Indian consumer

This is a story of the rarest of the rare unicorn, the one that has generated more than a billion dollars in actual sales, not mere valuations. In other words, it’s a unicorn that enjoys its consumers’ true, unfeigned patronage and is not propped on the shoulders of investors. It is also the story of the transformation of the Indian consumer who has always been sneered at for being ‘price conscious’, or the one that would trade quality for a cheaper price tag.
The brand in question is Surf Excel, a premium detergent brand owned by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. It generated $1 billion in sales in 2022 and with that, it became the only non-food brand in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market to acquire the exalted status of a unicorn brand.

Even in the food category, ParleG is the only standalone (different from the mother brand Parle) brand to have brought home more than a billion dollars in sales. There is, however, a distinct difference between Surf Excel and ParleG. Though both belong to the daily consumption basket of an average consumer, these are placed at the extreme ends of the consumption spectrum. ParleG is a mass brand targeted at the consumer at the bottom of the pyramid, and hence, is priced quite competitively whereas Surf Excel is a premium, and hence, a pricier brand, supposedly catering to those at the top but it’s a supposition that has been disproved by the brand’s latest sales records.

Growth In Challenging Times
What makes Surf Excel’s spectacular performance even more remarkable is that it has come at an exceptionally challenging time. The pandemic and the geo-political tension have wrecked economies across the world. India, like most of its global counterparts, is faced with the challenges of rising oil prices and inflation. According to a paper, titled ‘Anatomy of Inflation’s Ascent in India’,  by three authors from the Reserve Bank of India, inflation shot up to 7.8 percent in April before easing to an average of 6.8 percent during May-November 2022 and it has stayed elevated ever since. This has led to prices shooting through the roof while dampening demand and consumer sentiment.

Clearly, it isn’t an upbeat economic environment that has helped Surf Excel expand its sales, and that too, 32 percent, or thrice the rate at which the market grew.