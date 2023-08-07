Support to BJP in Parliament leaves ruling BJD and Naveen Patnaik sitting pretty in Odisha

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File image)

The claim of “equidistance” now lies in tatters. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) support to the Delhi Services Bill in Parliament has put to rest any residual doubt about Odisha’s ruling party being the most trusted ally of the Modi government outside the NDA fold.

As if the unabashed backing of the BJD to the Bill – and opposition to the no-confidence motion moved by the combined Opposition – in Parliament wasn’t enough, Union Home minister Amit Shah came calling on a hurriedly arranged thanksgiving visit to the state four days after the BJD announced support to press the point home further.

Amit Shah’s Thanksgiving Visit

At a meeting in Lok Seva Bhavan, the state secretariat, on Saturday morning to lay the foundation stone of a series of National Highway expansion projects, Shah was generous in his praise of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for what he described as his government’s exemplary achievements in containing left wing extremism (LWE) and disaster management.

The BJD supremo, in turn, thanked the Centre for its generous support to his government’s “development agenda” while reiterating his commitment to “cooperative federalism”. In the backdrop of the bonhomie seen between the two leaders in the morning, Shah’s exhortation to party workers later in the day asking them to strengthen the organisation “from the booth level” and campaign against the corruption of the state government sounded utterly hollow.

There is little doubt that Amit Shah’s visit could weaken the BJP considerably in the state. In holding talks with VK Pandian, the Chief Minister’s all-powerful private secretary, in a closed-door meeting, Shah has “officially” acknowledged his political role and embarrassed the party’s state leaders, who have been railing against the officer for playing an overtly political role and have even written to the Union Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) calling for action against him as per All India Services rules. At least one senior BJP leader, Bijoy Mohapatra, has aired such feelings to this author.

Poor Optics, But To Odisha’s Benefit

More than its opposition to the no trust motion against the NDA government, it was the BJD support to the Delhi Services Bill that has raised many eyebrows. Here is a Bill that should have raised the hackles of any regional party ruling a state that is not part of the NDA. Opposing the Bill even while opposing the no trust motion against the Modi government would have enhanced the BJD’s claim of remaining “equidistant” from the BJP and Congress.

But in backing the Bill, Naveen Patnaik has continued with his policy of supporting the NDA on every major Bill in the Parliament, including highly controversial ones like the abrogation of Article 370, CAA and triple talaq. The support of the BJD’s nine MPs becomes particularly crucial for the NDA in Rajya Sabha where it doesn’t have a majority.

So, why did Naveen do what he did, knowing very well that it would be bad optics, coming as it does barely months ahead of the simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections in the state? One obvious reason is the generous assistance the Centre has given Odisha over the years.

As Shah pointed out at the joint meeting with Naveen, the state has received over Rs 18 lakh crore by way of grants in the nine years of NDA rule, as against just under Rs 3 lakh crore during the 10-year reign of UPA. And the Chief Minister acknowledged as much at the meeting when he thanked the Centre for its support to the state’s development agenda.

BJD’s Gain, BJP’s Loss

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Patnaik, however, is emphatic that the BJD supports the BJP on all issues because “it is scared of the CBI, ED and other central agencies”. The PCC chief’s claim does have a basis since the Modi government has been sitting over the report of the Justice MB Shah Commission of Inquiry, which had strongly recommended a CBI inquiry into the mega mining scam in the state, one of the biggest corruption cases anywhere in India, for over nine years now.

And when the Supreme Court did order a CBI inquiry into the multi-thousand crore chit fund scam in the state, in which several leaders of the BJD were implicated, the Modi government ensured that the probe continued to meander for nine years.

If Naveen has backed the Modi government on all issues, it is because the wily politician knows he would not have to pay a political cost for proximity to the BJP; that the cost, if any, would be paid by the BJP, the “principal” opposition party in the state, that is suffering from a serious crisis of credibility due to the “honeymoon” between its top leadership and Naveen Patnaik.

So, what next for the two estranged partners who are cozying up to each other? Veteran journalist and political analyst Rabi Das is of the view that a formal alliance looks unlikely because the BJD would not like to concede ground to the BJP and that the “informal” alliance that has been put in place by the two parties since 2019 will continue.

And that is the view shared by most observers of the political scene in Odisha.

Sandeep Sahu is a senior Bhubaneswar-based journalist and columnist, who has authored a biography of President Droupadi Murmu published by Penguin India. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.