Supply glut clouds sales outlook for agrochem companies

Highlights With China reopening raw material prices have begun to ease However, adverse weather conditions and pile-up of inventories are clouding the sales outlook In global markets product prices are falling Return of El Nino weather pattern can weigh on growth in FY24 For agrochemical companies, the last couple of years were marked by supply chain disruptions and steep increases in raw material prices. After China's economy reopening, after lockdowns were ended, raw material prices have begun to ease. However, adverse weather conditions and...