Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Sugar mills face uncertain times again as export ban looms

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

A shortfall in sugar output may see exports banned and it promises to be a testing time for ethanol policy as well

Healthier than expected sugar output in Brazil could have a cooling effect on prices though
The government is considering a ban on sugar exports to contain the fallout of a production shortfall on prices, according to an Indian Express report. A formal notification is yet to be issued, however. Since retail prices have not spiked, the government may wait for the Karnataka state elections to conclude before making a formal announcement so as to not upset farmers and traders. There is an export cap of 6mn tonnes of sugar already in place but most of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers