Strong India PMI shows no case for stimulus in this year’s Budget

Highlights India’s Composite PMI at 11-year high Services PMI very strong on pent-up demand Growth momentum in Indian manufacturing is the strongest among the economies covered by the PMI survey Demand is resilient The strong PMI data weaken the case for a stimulus in this year’s Budget Core inflation may remain elevated The last release of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) before the Union Budget shows the Indian economy in fine fettle. The S&P Global Composite India Output Index, which maps both manufacturing and services sectors,...