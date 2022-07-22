Strategy Lab | Perfect Breakout: An indicator-based futures strategy that beats the market

AlgoBulls Moving averages are starting level indicators used by many traders. But these indicators have often been dropped by many traders from their trading arsenal because of the number of whipsaws they encounter. However, this Strategy Lab article finds out that consistently following the crossover strategy while using these indicators has proved to be rewarding and has beaten market returns. Before going deeper, we would like to point out that these back-tests are based on historical numbers and neither Moneycontrol nor...