English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Strategy Lab | Option selling Bollinger band strategy that beats index returns

    The strategy tries to gauge the short-term market trend and dynamically takes position in the nearest expiry ATM (At-the-money) options instrument

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    July 01, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
    Strategy Lab | Option selling Bollinger band strategy that beats index returns

    Representative image

    In this edition of Strategy Lab by Moneycontrol Pro we are presenting a Bollinger Band strategy combined with options selling. The proprietary strategy is developed by AlgoBulls which uses signal generated by Bollinger Band to trade in options. Please note that these backtests are based on historical numbers and neither Moneycontrol nor AlgoBulls can guarantee they will work in future. Markets keep changing and traders adapt to these changing market conditions and tweak their strategies. Actual results may vary depending upon...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ​Can somebody call the bottom by now?

      Jun 27, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The bounce in markets, Fintech trouble, Zomato-Blinkit, IT's defensive traits and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers