Kusal Kansara In the second series of Strategy Lab started by Moneycontrol Pro and Kusal Kansara, co-founder of Curl Capital, we shall look at one of the most popular strategies in the options market. But before that, we would like to point out that these backtests are based on historical numbers and neither Moneycontrol nor Kusal Kansara can guarantee that they will work in the future. Markets keep on changing all the time and traders adapt to the market conditions and tweak their strategies. Actual results may vary depending upon commissions and slippages and moreover execution capability. Strategy is back tested on a proprietary back...