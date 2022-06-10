Strategy Lab | Have the golden cross and death cross lived up to their hype?

In this series of Strategy Lab by Moneycontrol Pro and Kusal Kansara, co-founder of Curl Capital, we shall look at the performance of a very common strategy referred to by traders and experts in media. But before that, we would like to point out that these backtests are based on historical numbers and neither Moneycontrol nor Kusal Kansara can guarantee that they will work in the future. Markets keep on changing all the time and traders adapt to the market conditions and tweak their strategies. Actual results may vary depending...