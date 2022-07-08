HomeNewsOpinion

Strategy Lab | An intraday option selling strategy that uses a Stochastic indicator for high performance

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

Markets keep on changing all the time and traders need to adapt to the market conditions and tweak their strategies

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
AlgoBulls In this edition of Strategy Labs, we are considering an option selling intraday strategy which uses the Stochastic indicator to use signals. But before we dive deep into the strategy and check its returns, a word of caution. These back-tests are based on historical numbers and neither Moneycontrol nor AlgoBulls can guarantee that they will work in the future. Markets keep on changing all the time and traders need to adapt to the market conditions and tweak their strategies. Actual results may vary depending...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers