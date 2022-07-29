AlgoBulls The Aroon indicator, a trend following indicator, developed by Tushar Chande, indicates if a price is trending or is in a trading range. The charm of this indicator is that it reveals the beginning of a new trend and its strength. Aroon indicator has two components - AroonDown and the AroonUp indicators. AroonUp measures how long it has been since prices have recorded a new high within the specified period. A value of 100 suggests the stock or index has touched...