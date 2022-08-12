HomeNewsOpinion

Strategy Lab | A technical signal based Iron Condor strategy with superior returns

A strategy using the relative strength index (RSI) to create a four-legged option strategy, Iron Condor, generated good returns in a backtest with relatively less drawdown

Sourabh Sisodiya Most traders use technical analysis tools to trade cash futures or options. Within options, if they are using technical analysis, the normal strategies are spreads--a credit spread or a debit spread. In this article, we are testing a strategy suggested by Anit Bose who uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to create a four-legged option strategy called Iron Condor. An Iron Condor is created by shorting out-of-the-money (OTM) calls and put options and buying further OTM call and put options. Before...

