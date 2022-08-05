English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Strategy Lab | A multi-legged hedged strategy in Bank Nifty provides good risk-reward returns

    The short straddle is a common trading strategy but loses money when the market is trending. Here’s a back-test of a trader’s solution to this problem

    August 05, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
    Strategy Lab | A multi-legged hedged strategy in Bank Nifty provides good risk-reward returns

    Stock Market Today:

    AlgoBulls The short straddle is a very common intraday trading strategy deployed. In this non-directional strategy the trader short sells at-the-money (ATM) call and put options and then waits for the option prices to decay on account of loss in time value of the option. What differs from trader to trader is how they manage the risk in the straddle trade or how they adjust it when the market is trending. Being a non-directional strategy, it will make losses on a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Your one-minute guide to MPC deliberations

      Aug 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How to trade on RBI policy day, IndiGo flying high, Devyani International baking it big, sparks fly on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, Start up Street, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers