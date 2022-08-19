HomeNewsOpinion

Strategy Lab | A trading formula based on Supertrend for steady returns

  •

This strategy proactively selects the strike depending on the direction of the market and works whether the market is trending or moving sideways

Representative image.
AlgoBulls The Supertrend indicator has gained in popularity among traders over the years as a trend-following indicator. One reason is that it is based on the Average True Range (ATR). When a market rallies, the size of the bar is bigger as compared to when the market is trading in a narrow range. The ease of use has increased the popularity of the Supertrend indicator over the years. In this article, we are showcasing a simple but effective trading strategy based on...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers