Stocks beat cash even if you could time a recession

Nir Kaissar
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

The S&P 500 has proved to be remarkably resilient in the six months before downturns

The US economy is widely expected to tip into recession later this year. The Federal Reserve thinks soas does Wall Street. And financial Twitter is aflutter with recession talk. Some financial observers are going further, advising investors to swap stocks for cash in anticipation of the looming downturn.

The problem with that advice is that no one knows if or when a recession will materialise. Investors could wait years for a downturn, missing out on stock market gains while their cash loses value to inflation. Or worse, they could dip in and out of stocks as recession predictions come and go, losing money to ill-timed trades along the way. Indeed, there are numerous ways a strategy built on unreliable forecasts can — and probably will— go wrong.

But let’s say you’re blessed with magical powers to spot recessions. Before dumping stocks and moving to cash, it would be worth knowing how such a maneuver would have performed in the months leading up to previous downturns.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, there have been 30 recessions since 1871, the longest period for which performance data is available for the S&P 500 Index and its predecessor compilation of US stocks. I looked at how the S&P 500 performed six months before each of those recessions and found that it produced a positive total return 21 times. So even if you knew a recession was coming, you would still most likely be better off in stocks in the months leading up to it.