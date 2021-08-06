Stock Market | Nifty crosses 16,000 — so, what’s the big deal

The benchmark Nifty crossed the 16,000 mark for the first time on August 3. Predictably, the moment was celebrated by media and ‘market influencers’ with gaiety and fervor that is usually shown at Nifty 50 crossing every subsequent thousand (K) mark. The fact that from 10,000 to 11,000 — it is a 10 percent rise; whereas, from 15,000 to 16,000 it is just 6.67 percent rise, is usually disregarded in celebrations and recounting of the journey from one ‘K’ mark to the next “K’ mark.

It is also mostly ignored that Nifty, like any other statistical number, is meaningless in isolation. It must be juxtaposed with some ‘other’ statistical number or to derive any inference. The selection of this ‘other’, however, usually depends upon what the data user wants to conclude. If the user wants to feel good about the current Nifty number, a comparison with an inferior set of statistics is preferred; whereas, if the user wants to show the current Nifty number in a poor light, a superior set of statistics may be chosen to compare. However, if the idea is just to celebrate, like drunk dancing at the wedding of a distant relative, a statistical number may be used in isolation.

Drunk Dancing At A Wedding

In the past 25years, the Nifty return pattern has been quite erratic. From one ‘K’ to the next ‘K’, there have been three instances of very fast journeys (2006-08; 2017-18 and 2020-2021); and there have been two long journeys (1993-2003; 2008-2015).

To make the data appear better — overall, in the past 25 years (September 1996 to August 2021) the Nifty has yielded a return of ~12.5 percent CAGR. In this period average inflation has been close 7.5 percent. So, it is a decent 5 percent inflation adjusted return over past 25 years.

But this data may actually mean little for an individual investor, considering that:

> the average vintage of investors in the Indian market may be less than 15 years

> There have been four massive draw down of over 25 percent each in these 25 years, where many investors may have given up with little or even negative returns

> The point-to-point return in Nifty from any randomly selected date means little for individual investors. It is the actual return that matters

> Anecdotal evidence suggests that maximum investors take or increase their equity exposure in the rising market only. The largest inflows by household investors are usually seen during the last phase of an up move.

Also, the exposure of household investors to Nifty ETFs is not significant, so change in the Nifty value may not actually reflect the return earned by an average household investor

> Most household investors prefer to invest in mid and small cap stocks with ‘multibagger’ return potential. The rate of failure in this segment is extremely high. There is a decent chance that most household investors have underperformed the Nifty returns over this period.

For a majority of the household investors, therefore, celebrating a milestone in the 27 years journey of Nifty is mostly like drunk dancing at the wedding of a distant relative. It gives a momentary high, dirty cloths and a painful hangover the next morning.

Good, Bad, And Ugly

To create a false feel-good factor among investors, the commentators are over emphasising on the returns from the early pandemic low of below 8,000 recorded in March 2020. A more than 100 percent rise in less than 17 months gives an illusion of the potential extraordinary returns in the adverse economic conditions. This illusion has in fact lured an entire new crop of investors and traders into equity markets.

The Good: Increased household participation in equity investing is a good sign for everyone — corporates, investors, market participants, and the government. The channeling of household saving to productive sector, against negative real return yielding deposits or unproductive assets such as gold, is always welcome.

Another good thing to note about Indian equities is that Nifty has outperformed the global peers in Indian Rupee as well as US Dollar terms during past 12 months.

The Bad: However, if we accept that (a) most of the household investors were already fully invested in March 2020; (b) the new investors have not made meaningful allocation to equity and are just testing the waters; and (c) A large number of investors have withdrawn money from mutual funds and other professionally-managed investment schemes and invested directly in equity (as indicated by the data of larger retail participation in daily trading activity and persistent outflow from mutual funds over past 15 months) then we get that not many investors have made 100 percent from the lows of March 2020, even though most of those who stayed invested through the panic have been saved from losses, and made decent return on their investments.

The Ugly: The ugly part is that the small and midcap stocks have massively outperformed the benchmark since the pandemic lows of March 2020. Not all small and midcap stocks are poor quality. But a large part of these stocks are either poor quality or represent highly-cyclical businesses. This kind of divergent performance has usually ended disastrously for investors. As of now, there is no reason to believe it will be different this time.

Nifty Returns Vs Investment Returns

We can put the Nifty returns in perspective by taking example of these two household investors: A and B.

Investor A is an idea investor. He is 40-years-old; started investing in 2006 (Nifty 3,966) when he joined his first job; has a portfolio that is mostly aligned to Nifty (mostly large cap funds and some direct equity); invests his surplus savings (Rs 5,00,000/year) at the end of every year; and has not sold anything in 15 years.

After three full market cycles, this investor would have earned a return of 11.55 percent CAGR as of today. The rate of change in Nifty in this period is 10.13 percent CAGR.

Investor B is also a household investor, 40-years-old, started investing in 2006 (Nifty 3,966) when he joined his first job; has a portfolio that is mostly aligned to Nifty (mostly large cap funds and some direct equity); invests his surplus savings (Rs 5,00,000/year) at the end of every year; but is not as disciplined and confident as Investor A. He easily gets influenced by the forces of greed and fear — sells during panic and buys in euphoria.

He started in December 2006 and exited in December 2008 (post-Lehman); redeployed the sale proceeds and new savings in December 2010 (Post-QE) and exited in December 2016 (post-demonetisation); again redeployed in December 2017, did not panic in March 2020, and is still invested. Investor B would have earned 7.9 percent CAGR on his investment, though his net principal amount invested is the same as Investor A.

(For the sake of simplicity, dividends and cost of investments have been ignored in these calculations).

Nifty Returns: A Realistic Expectation

The jargons such as long-term and short-term are frequently used by market participants without providing any context to it. Such jargon may have entirely different connotations for different set of investors. For taxation purposes, it refers to less than 12 months (short term) and more than 12 months (long term). For risk capital investors (VC, PE, etc.) this may relate to life cycle of a business; and for stock traders it may be a technical swing lasting between a few weeks to a few months. Also, for a portfolio (diversified mutual fund, etc.) investor this could be different than the investor holding a direct stock.

To understand it more clearly, consider this — for an archeologist long term is a million years; for a geologist long term is a thousand years; for a historian long term may be many centuries; and for a semiconductor chip designer long term may be a nanosecond.

If for the sake of simplicity, we assume long term to mean five calendar years, Nifty returns (rolling 5 year CAGR) were very volatile for the first 20 years (1995-2015). Since then, the volatility has reduced materially, with this number stabilising close to +/- 12 percent range. This is despite poor economic growth and large drawdowns on demonetisation, GST, COVID-19, etc.

Realistically, this 11-12 percent CAGR is what a reasonable investor must be striving to achieve. The target may be lowered further if inflation moderates and interest rates ease further.

Vijay Kumar Gaba is Director, Equal India Foundation. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.