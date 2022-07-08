HomeNewsOpinion

Steel companies singed by export levy

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Tata Steel's steel sales fell by 20 percent sequentially in June quarter after exports suffered due to the levy

Representational Image.
It may seem strange that India’s trade deficit reached record highs in May and June and at the same time, the country is crimping exports in commodities such as steel and iron ore. While the government’s decision may be explained by conflicting policy priorities—reining in inflation versus encouraging exports—its effect on industry can be telling. The first sign of the impact on steel companies is visible from production data of some of the leading steel companies and also provisional data for June. Overall...

