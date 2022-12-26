 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
States’ financial position needs to be watched as much as the Centre’s

Amol Agrawal
Dec 26, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

While the aggregate financial position of states looks manageable, the finances of many individual states look weak 

The Centre met its fiscal deficit target once in 2007-08 but could never achieve its revenue deficit target. (Representative image)

In recent months, there has been a growing concern over the financial health of Indian state governments. The Prime Minister has been raising concerns over the worsening of state finances and has cautioned them against distributing revadis or freebies. Despite these concerns, we continue to see some political parties promising more revadis on being elected.

In 2003, the central government implemented the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. Under FRBM, the central government will target to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP and eliminate the revenue deficit. In the period 2005-20, the average of the two deficit targets shows how far the Centre has been from the target. The Centre met its fiscal deficit target once in 2007-08 but could never achieve its revenue deficit target.

In 2005, the FRBM Act was mirrored by states in form of the Fiscal Responsibility Legislation (FRL). States have done a much more reasonable job of meeting their targets, as shown in the table. They not only maintained fiscal deficit targets but also managed to eliminate revenue deficits. In fact, the states actually ran revenue surpluses for seven years. The Reserve Bank of India notes that before the pandemic, states crossed the FRL threshold of 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in just three years. In 2009-10, it was due to the global financial crisis, in 2015-16 and 2016-17 it was due to the implementation of the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).

The pandemic changed the fiscal situation across the world. Tax revenues declined and expenditures rose sharply. India was no different and there was a significant rise in both fiscal and revenue deficits of the central government (table).

The deficits also rose sharply at the state level with fiscal deficit averaging 4 percent and revenue deficit averaging 2 percent in 2020-22. The aggregate picture hides the deficits at the individual state level where the situation has become alarming for some states (figure 1). Eighteen states including union territories have a higher fiscal deficit than the average of all states/UT. Even if we exclude the northeastern states and UTs, we see many large states having high deficit levels. Only five states and UTs have fiscal deficits lower than the FRL target of 3 percent: Maharashtra, Puducherry, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh and NCT Delhi.