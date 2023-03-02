 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State capex falls short on sluggish execution. But ambitions soar

Aditi Nayar
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

State capex spending and their offtake under the GoI scheme were tepid through the first half of FY2023. Initially, concerns regarding the fiscal situation after the planned end to the GST compensation period of five years on June 30, 2022, may have restrained the states’ capital spending

Much has been written on the role of state governments as a capex growth engine for India. In FY2023, their budgets seemed ambitious, and the Government of India (GoI) too sharply enhanced its support for state capex. While financing does not appear to be a constraint, state capex has been lacklustre so far this year and we are apprehensive of a considerable shortfall in the actual outgo relative to the amount that was budgeted for FY2023.

For starters, all the 28 state governments had together budgeted a sharp step up in their capital spending to Rs 7.5 trillion in FY2023 from Rs 6.3 trillion in the revised estimates for FY2022. This was augmented by the GoI through its “Special Assistance as Loan to States for Capital Expenditure” scheme (interest-free capex loans). A generous amount of Rs 1 trillion was initially budgeted by theGoI under this scheme, over and above the states’ normal borrowing limits.

Capex Spending Lags

However, state capex spending and their offtake under the GoI scheme were tepid through the first half of FY2023. Initially, concerns regarding the fiscal situation after the planned end to the GST compensation period of five years on June 30, 2022, may have restrained the states’ capital spending. Subsequently, the monsoon quarter seasonally sees subdued capital spending by the states.