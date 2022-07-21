English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Startup up Street: Profiting from social good

    For investors, social impact investment involves giving finance, typically in the form of equity, to enterprises which tackle social issues and needs with the clear expectation of a measurable social and financial return

    Chandu Nair
    July 21, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
    Startup up Street: Profiting from social good

    (Representational image)

    In India where the government, both at the centre and the states, have an inherently socialist and welfarist bent of mind, profit even today is often seen as a dirty word. The image of the humble worker or noble civil society volunteer was often highlighted at the expense of the venal businessman or usurious financier. While the binary has still not disappeared, there has been a lot of work in making businesses more socially responsive. Socially conscious capitalism is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil trade's become a game of musical chairs

      Jul 20, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HUL’s trump card, light turns amber on Ambuja Cements, The Green Pivot, economy in a sweet spot and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers