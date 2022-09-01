Investing in startups is a risky proposition with studies pointing to a 90 percent failure rate. Given this very low success rate, prospective investors in startups should keep a close watch for red flags before writing a cheque. Knowing what can scare investors away will also be helpful for startups looking to raise funds. Founders of a startup must remember that investors have alternative propositions, not just within the category of angel investment but also across asset classes. If there are too many concerns popping up, then investors will decide...