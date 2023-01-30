HomeNewsOpinion

Startup Street: Startups no different from run-of-the-mill businesses  

Chandu Nair   •

Startups have spurred innovation. But once the firm climbs onto the investment treadmill, it inevitably reaches a situation where it exists only to get to its next round 

Certain business practices in key areas leads one to believe that many startups still retain the old, traditional mercantile mindset
Startups were supposed to be different from established corporates, in more ways than one. Not just because they are new enterprises that make new beginnings to start a new project or product, but also since they are considered more democratic, open, transparent, agile, efficient, better for consumers or employees, and overall, for society as a whole. Unfortunately, several incidents in the recent past on a host of diverse issues have caused a serious rethink on all this. Also Read: BharatPe filings reveal...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers