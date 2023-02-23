HomeNewsOpinion

Startup Street | Pitch Meetings: It's not the story, it's the content, silly!

Sanjay Swamy   •

Business fundamentals are important but minute details of how pitch meetings are conducted go a long way in building a successful connection with prospective investors

A few simple techniques to make a pitch (investment or sales) interesting for the audience. (Representative image)
As an entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, I evaluate pitches from founders and also guide them in preparing their pitch or story for the next fund round. Many people believe that a successful pitch requires the founder to tell a great story, with many irrelevant events getting built into the storyboard, hoping it will appeal to investors. But, what’s most important is genuineness, composure and how an entrepreneur comes across in the interaction with VCs or other investors. While fundamentals of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers