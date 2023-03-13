HomeNewsOpinion

Startup Street: Indian start-ups to feel tremors of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Chandu Nair   •

An estimate says 60 per cent of well-known accelerator YCombinator’s start-ups with India connections have accounts in SVB, because that was the go-to default option ‘recommended’

SVB, the bank that predominantly funded startups in the Silicon Valley, is the first big casualty. Only time will tell how many more are in the waiting (Source: Reuters)
Highlights With SVB Bank's collapse, many start-ups with connections to funds and facilitators were staring at an uncertain future There are multiple ways the SVB collapse could have impacted Indian start-ups and founders The Fed's bailing out all depositors in the bank has considerably eased the situation The Fed announcement that 'Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13', is therefore a huge relief Nevertheless, the failure of SVB Bank can have an impact on the Indian start-up and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers