Startup Street | Dilute now or later is a critical question for founders

No founder wants a low valuation for their startup, nor do they want their stake to get diluted unnecessarily. But, the best founders realize that their success is often dependent on capital and the investors they bring in. They also realize that only one outcome matters -the hugely successful outcome- and they optimize their thinking around that. Imagine a situation where you and your co-founder have started a company. A seed investor puts in $1.25 million, that values the company...