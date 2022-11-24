HomeNewsOpinion

Startup Street | Dilute now or later is a critical question for founders

Sanjay Swamy   •

Often, founders choose smaller funding rounds at early stages to lower dilution. But that may be shortsighted as this primer on how to address the funding vs dilution dilemma shows

Representative image.
No founder wants a low valuation for their startup, nor do they want their stake to get diluted unnecessarily. But, the best founders realize that their success is often dependent on capital and the investors they bring in. They also realize that only one outcome matters -the hugely successful outcome- and they optimize their thinking around that. Imagine a situation where you and your co-founder have started a company. A seed investor puts in $1.25 million, that values the company...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers