Startup Street: Clean energy -- new vistas for entrepreneurs, but with high stakes

On August 15, India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious target of turning the country into a developed nation in a span of 25 years. At $3.53 trillion, our GDP puts us in the fifth place in global rankings. However, from a per capita perspective, we rank 159. There’s obviously a huge potential for growth. Unfortunately, all growth requires energy. Developed countries typically consume between 2,500 to 7,000 kilograms of oil equivalent units per capita in...