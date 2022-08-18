HomeNewsOpinion

Startup Street: Clean energy -- new vistas for entrepreneurs, but with high stakes

Amol Hatwar   •

To quadruple capacity built in the past 75 years, India’s energy sector will see shifts in the next 25 years, which will open opportunities for start ups and incumbents 

(Representative Image) To quadruple capacity that we built in the past 75 years, the energy sector will see huge shifts in the next 25 years. This will open opportunities for startups and incumbents alike
On August 15, India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious target of turning the country into a developed nation in a span of 25 years. At $3.53 trillion, our GDP puts us in the fifth place in global rankings. However, from a per capita perspective, we rank 159. There’s obviously a huge potential for growth. Unfortunately, all growth requires energy. Developed countries typically consume between 2,500 to 7,000 kilograms of oil equivalent units per capita in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers