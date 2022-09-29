Start-up Street: What it takes to create a prudent angel investment portfolio

Angel investing is a high-risk endeavour. Start-ups are the flavour and there has been a recent upsurge of activity in promoting investing into start-ups as a promising asset class. Other things being equal, from a purely financial perspective, two things are important – return of the invested capital and return on capital. In order to ensure both, it is vital to construct your angel investment portfolio in a thoughtful manner. Like with other investments, there is no one-fit-for-all approach to...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas trouble brews, MPC’s job has just got tougher
Sep 28, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian markets remain optimistic, Gold prices touch a record low, HAL is back on track, RBI support to INR, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers