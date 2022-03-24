Start-up Street: What an uncertain IPO environment means for PE-VC funding

On March 15, Venture Capital firm Sequoia Capital India, which has been an investor in SaaS (Software as a Service) firm Freshworks since 2016, purchased further shares worth almost USD 95 million via the Nasdaq stock market. Sequoia has purchased these additional shares at less than USD 18 apiece. This is half the price of USD 36 per share, at which Freshworks had raised over USD1 billion via its initial public offer (IPO) in September 2021. It is clearly not...