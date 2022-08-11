English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start Up Street: Turning a business into an investible start-up

    Entrepreneurs must know that a good business may not necessarily mean it is an investible business. Investors – be they seed funds or VCs are looking for 10x + potential returns on any investment. 

    Chandu Nair
    August 11, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    Start Up Street: Turning a business into an investible start-up

    Representative Image

    An entrepreneur always loves growth. But growth is a double-edged sword. As the enterprise grows, it also inevitably needs more money to sustain it. There are also businesses which need an immense amount of capital to begin with and entrepreneurs are unlikely to always have that kind of capital to kick off the business – think 10-minute grocery, cab hailing, food delivery and more. The million-dollar question for most entrepreneurs is – why did that person get the moolah, while...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | After US, will inflation ease in India?

      Aug 11, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Nitish Kumar outfoxes BJP in Bihar, the Fed’s tightening may not be working, Nykaa may take on more gloss, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers