Start-up Street: The future holds a tsunami of innovations in digital banking

2021 was an inflexion point for inclusive banking in India. Banking inclusion has a direct correlation with overall development of a nation. And in the decade to 2021, India has made 50 years of progress. Strong government investments and backing, thoughtful innovation through private-public partnership, the rise of smartphones, internet penetration and a consumer base that is increasingly digitally savvy have all scripted a 50-year acceleration. The foundation of this incredible journey were Aadhaar and IndiaStack, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)...