HomeNewsOpinion

Start-Up Street: The changing face of social VCs 

  •

From investing in affordable housing finance and healthcare start-ups, Social VC investing is shifting in favour of IT and ITeS backed businesses 

Arun Natarajan and Vibeesh S  With the last two years being dominated by Tiger Global and other mainstream Venture Capital (VC) investors chasing and anointing technology Unicorns (investing over USD45 Billion in the process), not much attention has been paid to what “Impact” or Social VC investors have been up to. These investors – who are considered to focus on opportunities at the “Bottom of the Pyramid” – have been busy as well. 2021 recorded 124 Social VC investments worth USD4.9...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers