Start-Up Street: The changing face of social VCs 

Arun Natarajan and Vibeesh S With the last two years being dominated by Tiger Global and other mainstream Venture Capital (VC) investors chasing and anointing technology Unicorns (investing over USD45 Billion in the process), not much attention has been paid to what “Impact” or Social VC investors have been up to. These investors – who are considered to focus on opportunities at the “Bottom of the Pyramid” – have been busy as well. 2021 recorded 124 Social VC investments worth USD4.9...