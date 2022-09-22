HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street: Start-up advisory boards – boon or bane?

Chandu Nair   •

Challenging the founders and leadership on key issues, constructive criticism along with pointed suggestions help make for a good advisor

Highlights Advisory boards can be a great resource for an entrepreneur Advisors are different from mentors, coaches or consultants A board of advisors should have industry experts, fellow entrepreneurs and seasoned industry leaders Clearly define and agree on the objectives and scope of work for each advisor An ineffective board of advisors is typically there for cosmetic value or to dazzle potential funders When it comes to being successful, it’s a truism that no one does it alone. The same principle applies to start-up founders...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers