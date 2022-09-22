Start-up Street: Start-up advisory boards – boon or bane?

Highlights Advisory boards can be a great resource for an entrepreneur Advisors are different from mentors, coaches or consultants A board of advisors should have industry experts, fellow entrepreneurs and seasoned industry leaders Clearly define and agree on the objectives and scope of work for each advisor An ineffective board of advisors is typically there for cosmetic value or to dazzle potential funders When it comes to being successful, it’s a truism that no one does it alone. The same principle applies to start-up founders...