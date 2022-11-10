HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street: How the new funding cycle could be different from earlier ones

Arun Natarajan   •

While the pain in the start-up ecosystem is real, the new cycle, if played well, can create large and positive outcomes

Representative image
Highlights  Investors in start-ups will tend to be overcautious and quite stingy with valuations for the next 18-24 months  But there is hope for the better-run Indian start-ups  This time, start-ups have already raised substantial capital  They have more experienced founders and investors  Indian markets too are much more mature  In the world of start-up funding, with cost of capital going down each year for at least six years until 2022, it is no surprise that 2021 saw a lot of excess. From private equity-venture...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers