HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street | Harmony between investors and entrepreneurs critical to a start-up's success

Chandu Nair   •

Investors and entrepreneurs may publicly make a show having aligned interests but an undercurrent of tension and conflicting interests is always present

Representative Image
In the recent past, investor-entrepreneur spats or issues of behaviour in start-up teams or simply post-initial public offerings (IPOs) issues in some of the new age start-up companies, have been in the limelight. A major fund like Sequoia has had two well-publicised run-ins with high profile entrepreneurs and start-ups viz, US-based Instacart and Singapore-based Zilingo. In both cases, the founder-CEOs have been eased out, purportedly due to governance concerns or questionable behaviour. Sequoia has also been involved in a legal battle with its erstwhile General...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers