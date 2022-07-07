HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street: Early stage funding resilient amid slowdown in PE-VC flows

Arun Natarajan   •

The latest quarterly PE-VC investments numbers establish that the funding slowdown is for real. A finer analysis of the data, however, shows that the impact of the slowdown is different for different stages

Representative image
The spillover of the correction in the public markets into the world of private investments is now well established. Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments in India during the quarter ended June 2022 (Q2 2022) - at USD11.3 billion across 315 deals - registered a little over 25 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2021 (which saw $15.2 Billion being invested across 264 deals). The investment amount was also down almost 30 per cent compared to the immediate...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers