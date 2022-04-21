HomeNewsOpinion

Start-up Street: Does India need more unicorns or democratisation of entrepreneurship?

Chandu Nair   •

Focus on unicorns detracts from the work done by other start-ups and MSMEs. Unicorns typically tend to be disproportionately funded, leaving little for the vast majority of start-ups that need funds

India will have 250 unicorn start-ups by 2025, as per a report titled 'India Tech Trends: Volume IV – Tech Unicorns Market Landscape' by Iron Pillar released in April 2022. The first product tech company, Inmobi, reached unicorn status in 2011; thereafter, 129 unicorns have emerged, generating a total value of $535 billion. Over the past 3 years alone, A total of 100 entered the coveted unicorn status, with 12 listing on the share market, the Iron Pillar report said. This begs the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers