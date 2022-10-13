It is an age-old question. Do investors into start-ups prefer youth over experience? In India, anecdotally, it might appear to be so. Stories about the founders of much publicised start-ups such as Zepto, Oyo, housing.com further fuel this perception. The media also tends to play up stories of start-ups founded by twenty somethings. In India too, the median age of entrepreneurs is 31 years (if you believe an IFS officer) or 27 years (if you plump for StartupGrind, which analysed the...